Tyquan Thornton Exits Patriots-Panthers Preseason Game With Injury

Thronton finished the night with one reception

The New England Patriots second game of the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday came with a price during their low-scoring affair.

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, made an early departure from the matchup. Thornton suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter, evidently sidelining him for the remainder of the game.

The Patriots released the initial update on Thornton during the game via their Twitter account.

The four-year Baylor product finished his night with one reception for 13 yards. In the preseason opener against the New York Giants — Thornton’s first in-game action as a Patriot — the 22-year-old totaled nine yards off two receptions with a touchdown.

Nine Takeaways From Patriots' Preseason Win Over Panthers
