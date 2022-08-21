Red Sox Share Awesome Throwback Photos Before Little League Classic

The Red Sox on Sunday will take part in one of the coolest events Major League Baseball has to offer.
Boston and the Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game series in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic. First held in 2017, the fun-filled event is held annually in Williamsport, Penn., the long-running site of the Little League World Series.
In the lead-up to the novelty game, the Red Sox took to their official Instagram page to share throwback photos of several players, including All-Stars Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.
While Sunday’s game is played to celebrate baseball across all age groups, it’s a very important contest for both American League East teams. The Orioles currently are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings.