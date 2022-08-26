Red Sox’s Alex Cora, Kutter Crawford Acknowledge Two-Out Struggles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense served as the main story during Thursday’s 6-5 loss in 10 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, however, right-handed starter Kutter Crawford didn’t shy away from highlighting his struggles on the mound.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered his words of optimism while also acknowledging a few areas in which Crawford proved to have a difficult time with against the Blue Jays offense, which leads the American League in batting average this season.

“He grinded,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It wasn’t easy, but he gave us a chance to win. They put some good swings from the first pitch on. A lot of stuff with two outs. They did an amazing job with two outs. Just getting hits and walks. … He works hard and he understands what’s going on.”

Crawford, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings and surrendered four runs on 10 hits while striking out five and walking two, also offered a similar assessment.

“I just didn’t execute pitches when I needed to,” Crawford said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Especially when I got two quick outs. That’s the frustrating part is when you get two quick outs and then you just give them opportunities to extend the inning and they capitalize on it. … I know if I execute my pitches, I get swings and misses and I get outs.”

The 26-year-old lasted 3 2/3 innings in his previous start against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 19. Prior to his last two outings, Crawford had given the Red Sox at least five innings of work in eight consecutive starts.