Why Patriots Are ‘Very Confident’ In Roster Depth At This Key Position

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have faith in their plan to keep edge rushers away from Mac Jones.

Speaking on the eve of roster cutdown day, multiple Patriots decision-makers expressed confidence in the team’s offensive tackle depth.

“Everybody’s looking for good players right now,” director of player personnel Matt Groh said Monday at Gillette Stadium. “There are not too many teams in the league that aren’t looking for tackles. We feel very fortunate in the guys that we have. Looking across the league, we feel very fortunate and very confident in those guys going forward. It’s up to them to keep working here, and I think they’ve all taken a step under a lot of direction, a lot of hard work from everybody in the building. We feel good about that.”

Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn project as starters at left and right tackle, respectively, switching sides from where they aligned in 2021. Both have extensive NFL starting experience but have battled numerous injuries in recent years.

Third-year pro Justin Herron and fourth-year pro Yodny Cajuste are competing for the No. 3 tackle spot. Herron has struggled in his appearances at right tackle but generally has played well on the left side. Cajuste has played offensive snaps in just three career games — and was benched in one — but enjoyed a strong training camp.

Head coach Bill Belichick’s outlook on that position group wasn’t as rosy as Groh’s, but he said the Patriots’ tackle depth is “not bad.”

“We have two players that are pretty established starters,” Belichick said, “and two young players that are continuing to get better, that have some playing time — Justin more than Yodny, and Yasir (Durant) — but they both played.”