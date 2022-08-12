This Fourth-Year Patriot Making Things Interesting On Offensive Line

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Entering spring practices, the belief was that Trent Brown would be the starting right tackle for the Patriots, assuming good health.

Then, once left Isaiah Wynn showed up for mandatory minicamp, he and Brown flip-flopped, with Wynn handling the bulk of snaps at right tackle. With the two maintaining those spots at the start of training camp, it appeared as if Wynn was primed to be New England’s starter on the right side.

But what if Wynn isn’t around, either because he gets traded or suffers an injury?

OK, then experienced swing tackle Justin Herron would take his spot, right? It looked that way during Monday’s practice, as Herron filled in for Wynn, who seems to be dealing with some sort of injury. But Herron was terrible Monday, raising serious questions about whether he can play right tackle as well as he handles the left side.

Enter: fourth-year pro Yodny Cajuste.

A third-round pick in 2019, the West Virginia product has been a huge disappointment since joining the Patriots. Due to injuries and generally poor performance, he’s taken offensive snaps in just three games, all of which came last season. He even got benched last season in the Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. However, Cajuste has the size — 6-foot-5, 310 pounds — and athleticism to be a quality tackle if he can put it all together.

Well, that might be happening this summer.