Bruins Announce Signing Of Anton Stralman To PTO Agreement

The Bruins could benefit from some depth and help on defense with Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk sidelined to start the upcoming season.

Might Anton Stralman be the answer?

The Bruins on Saturday morning announced they signed the defenseman to a professional tryout agreement. The 36-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes appearing in 74 games, amassing eight goals and 15 assists. The right-shot Stralman averaged 21:20 of ice time.

PTOs are not regular contracts and do not count against the salary cap. Should Stralman not make the team, the Bruins won’t be on the hook for paying him. However, it does give Stralman a chance to sign a one-year deal with Boston if he impresses enough in camp.

Stralman would be a nice addition to the banged-up blue line and will be someone to keep our eyes on throughout the rest of training camp.

The Bruins open their preseason Saturday night on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN.