49ers TE George Kittle Will Make Season Debut on Sunday
George Kittle will play Sunday night for the San Francisco 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
#49ers TE George Kittle (groin) is not on the injury report for Sunday night. He’s officially good to go and will make his 2022 season debut in Denver.— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 23, 2022
Sunday will mark the season debut for Kittle, who missed the first two games due to a groin injury. Kittle will be taking the field with Jimmy Garoppolo behind center, with Trey Lance lost for the season due to a broken ankle. Garoppolo under center is probably good for the passing game, and Kittle, as he is more adept at throwing the ball down the field, and this duo has been together for a few years. However, Kittle will try to shake off some rust against a good defense in the Denver Broncos.
The 49ers are a 1.5-point favorite (-114) over the Broncos. The 49ers are -126 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.