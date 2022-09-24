Baltimore Ravens List RB J.K. Dobbins as Questionable for Sunday by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens again list J.K. Dobbins as questionable to play on Sunday, according to the team’s official website.

Injury report and game status for Sunday vs. the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/feiZbUkNd9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

This has been the second straight week that Dobbins has been able to put in a full practice, but the Ravens are taking the cautious approach with their top running back coming off major knee surgery. Baltimore wants to ensure he won’t be at risk of re-injury when inserted into the lineup and that he will also be able to remain with the team for the remainder of the season. If Dobbins can play, it is unlikely he would handle his full allotment of snaps. If he doesn’t play, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill will handle the rushing load.