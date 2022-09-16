CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas Named All-WNBA

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun’s award-filled season continues.

Sun forwards Alyssa Thomas and Jonquel Jones were named to the All-WNBA Second Team on Thursday, securing two of the ten spots reserved for the league’s best players.

Thomas and Jones are joined by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike and Minnesota Lynx forward Slyvia Fowles. The All-WNBA First Team members were Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Phoenix Mercury.

The addition to an All-WNBA team is Jones’ fourth, having been named All-WNBA in 2017, 2019 and 2021. The 2021 WNBA MVP averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Sun. Thomas made her first team in 2022 after averaging 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

Jones and Thomas will look to keep their season alive Thursday night in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. First Team members Plum and Wilson will look to put the season to an end by knocking off the Sun and delivering the Aces their first WNBA title.