Red Sox Prospect Acquired In Christian Vázquez Trade On Tear

Enmanuel Valdez, one of the two prospects the Boston Red Sox acquired in the trade of Christian Vázquez, has certainly impressed since joining the organization’s farm system.

But now, it’s the less-heralded prospect the Red Sox received in the deal that is on a notable hot streak at the plate.

Wilyer Abreu continued to tear the cover off the baseball Thursday night for Double-A Portland, smashing a solo home run to leadoff the game against the Somerset Patriots. Abreu has now homered in back-to-back games, and you can watch him take the fourth pitch of the contest over the fence in right field here:

WILYER ABREU PUTS US ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/jQJr0GI7sM — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) September 15, 2022

The 23-year-old has starred for the Sea Dogs since the end of August. In his last 15 games heading into Thursday, Abreu was hitting .319 with three home runs, six steals and 20 walks, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Abreu on the season owns a .248 batting average to go along with 19 round-trippers, 73 RBIs and 31 steals.

The mix of speed and power isn’t exactly rare in the Red Sox farm system as Ceddanne Rafaela has those same tools in his dynamic skill set.

While Abreu and Valdez, who plays for Triple-A Worcester, aren’t making an impact yet at the big-league level, and who knows if they ever really will, their potential does seem promising.