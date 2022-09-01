Dolphins Execute Yet Another Move For An Ex-Patriots Standout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Miami Dolphins seem to be addicted to former New England Patriots.

For what seems like the 100th time over the last three seasons, a former Patriot is making the move from New England to Miami. This time it is former Patriots special teams standout Justin Bethel, who has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Dolphins, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Bethel, 32, spent three seasons with the Patriots, playing in a total of 42 games for Bill Belichick’s squad. New England released the veteran on Aug. 30 as a surprise move before the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. While some thought the move could be procedural, with Bethel coming back to New England after some roster shuffling, he seemed to confirm his departure with a post to Instagram.

Bethel joins a list of former Patriots in Miami that includes the likes of Eric Rowe, Keion Crossen, Elandon Roberts and Trey Flowers. Miami shortened that list, which was much longer prior to the roster deadline.

The trading of talent isn’t a one-way street, however, with the Patriots recently making a move to add a former Dolphin.

The Patriots and Dolphins won’t wait long to see their former teammates, with the two squads opening their schedules against one another on Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.