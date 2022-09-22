Floyd Mayweather Wants ‘Real Fight’ Against Conor McGregor

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most anticipated combat sporting events in 2017 between boxing great Floyd Mayweather and UFC fighter Conor McGregor, quickly became one of the most viewed boxing matches of all time.

Now, five years later, a 45-year-old Mayweather has revisited the topic — entertaining a potential rematch against McGregor in 2023 during an interview on Wednesday.

“Hopefully me and Conor McGregor can link up in 2023 in a real fight,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports. “They already talked to me, about my number that I’m going to receive and of course, it’s nine figures. … If it’s not really doing any bodily harm, or I’m not taking no abuse, I can go out there, have fun and entertain the people.”

Mayweather, a well-known business-first kind of guy, has capitalized greatly since his retirement from professional boxing at the highest level. Following his fight against McGregor, which resulted in a 10th-round knockout, Mayweather walked away remaining undefeated while also earning $275 million, according to Forbes.

Aside from easily defeating MMA fighters and YouTubers turned into amateur boxers, Mayweather has also added some post-retirement money through a plethora of exhibition fights outside of the United States — something the boxing legend himself mentioned he’s continued to do during the interview with TMZ.

While Mayweather made part two against McGregor sound like a done deal, the 22-6 UFC lightweight didn’t seem very fond of the idea.

Posting a picture on Instagram of the battle against Mayweather, McGregor added the caption “#notinterested.”