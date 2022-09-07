Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Seem Impressed With ‘NBA2K23’ Rating

It appears Jaylen Brown feels wronged for his rating on “NBA2K23.”
The ratings were leaked over the weekend and Jayson Tatum has the highest rating of a Boston Celtics player at 93 and Brown is the second-highest at 87.
The gap between Tatum and Brown seems a bit high. Though it’s fair to say Tatum has a fair rating, Brown, who was arguably one of the best Celtics players last season, probably should be at 90.
And it’s fair to assume he feels the same.
“@NBA2K stop playing with me,” Brown tweeted Wednesday.
Ratings can change throughout the course of the season, so we’ll likely see that number go up.
Here’s a look at the Celtics players’ ratings:
Robert Williams III: 85
Malcolm Brogdon: 83
Al Horford: 82
Marcus Smart: 82
Derrick White: 79
Danilo Gallinari: 78
Payton Pritchard: 77
Grant Williams: 75
Sam Hauser: 70
Luke Kornet: 70
Mfiondu Kabengele: 70
“NBA2K23” is set to release Friday.