Kevin Plawecki Bids Farewell To Red Sox, City Of Boston After Getting DFA’d

Kevin Plawecki made the most of his time with the Red Sox.

Boston designated the catcher for assignment Saturday ahead of its middle game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Plawecki signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2020 season and returned in 2021.

Plawecki played a big role in the Red Sox’s home run cart celebration as well as making Calum Scott and Tiesto’s “Dancing On My Own” the unofficial anthem of Boston’s exciting postseason run.

Just before the news became official, Plawecki took to Instagram to thank the Red Sox and the city of Boston on his personal Instagram account.



“Boston. I gave you everything I had. Thank you for the memories that will last forever. #KeepDancing,” he captioned the post.

Some of his now-former teammates commented on the post.

Christian Arroyo: YOU’RE UNBELIEVABLE