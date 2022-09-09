Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Expects To Win ‘A Lot Of Gold Gloves’

NESN Logo Sign In

Do the Boston Red Sox have a top prospect that could win a Gold Glove at the major league level right now? They certainly think so, and there’s plenty of evidence to support the claim.

Versatile Ceddanne Rafaela has risen up the prospect rankings for his breakout season at the plate but he’s been making defensive highlight plays all over the diamond right along.

“I just want to keep improving more and more, and try to win a lot of Gold Gloves,” Rafaela told the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

It’s one thing to say it, it’s another to get the entire organization to buy into the proclamation.

“I truly believe this: You put him in the big leagues right now, he wins the Gold Glove as an outfielder,” Red Sox infield coordinator Darren Fenster told Speier. “He’s not there yet as an infielder, but talent-wise and with some more reps and some more polish, he has Gold Glove potential as a shortstop as well. It’s wild the talent that this kid has.”

Maybe the boldest claim made was by Double-A Portland Sea Dogs manager Chad Epperson, who watched another premier defensive star quickly adapt from the infield to the outfield.

“Mookie can be (ticked) at me, but this kid runs circles around where (Betts) was at this point in time,” Epperson told Speier. “That’s how special this kid is. You have to see it.”