Zdeno Chara’s Bruins Impact To Live On Long Beyond His Playing Days

In addition to that dependability, Chara set the mold for an NHL captain in the 21st century. He was a unique combination of old school and new school, willing to drop the gloves in an instant to defend a teammate but also preaching the importance of inclusion inside the dressing room. As far as any of us outsiders could tell, he treated the All-Stars the same way he treated the middling journeymen and everyone in between.

“Obviously, for a long time, we are treating everybody the same way, no matter if he’s 18 or 40, or somebody has a thousand games or is playing their first game,” Chara told reporters in 2019. “We treat everybody with respect and same way as everybody else in the locker room. Since a very young age, I didn’t like the separation inside a team (between) young players and old players, players who accomplished something, players who just (came into) the league. I don’t like to use the word rookie. They are teammates. I don’t like to separate. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. Once you’re a team, you’re a team. … We have to treat each other with respect and the same way.”

And it’s that thing, the way he treated people and how he handled his business off the ice that carries on now. The Bruins have been fortunate that Patrice Bergeron ascended to and embraced that role giving a natural succession plan when Chara walked. But it’s clear Chara’s lead-by-example nature rubbed off on Bergeron, who surely borrowed from what he saw over the course of the ex-captain’s run in Boston.

“It’s more the demeanor, how (Chara and the past veterans) handled that situation. If they looked calm, and in control, it was always reassuring to me and the younger guys,” Bergeron said, reflecting on Chara’s impact last year. “That’s how I’m trying to approach it as well. There are gonna be some phases or instances where you could have been better, and it’s about realizing you can’t get too high or too low and approach it positively and look for where you can get better.”

Bergeron, obviously, is back and will ensure that message lingers in the Bruins dressing room for at least one more season. Even if Bergeron himself walks away soon, there are a handful of players like Brad Marchand or Charlie McAvoy ready to carry the torch. That’s a testament to how the team has built its core, sure, but the culture Chara helped establish and nurture clearly remains even through two coaching changes and myriad roster turnover.

Tuesday will be a day to celebrate Chara. The same can be said for his eventual number-retirement ceremony whenever that comes. And eventually, he’ll take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame, another chance to reflect on his greatness. But beyond those tangible celebrations and acknowledgments, the culture Chara helped establish will carry on, and that might ultimately be his greatest contribution to Bruins hockey.