Niners’ Trey Lance Issues Statement After Season-Ending Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

In a perfect world for Trey Lance, the sophomore signal-caller would have spent his Monday starting preparation for the 49ers’ Week 3 primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Instead, San Francisco’s hopeful quarterback of the future kicked off his week by going under the knife.

Lance on Monday underwent surgery to repair the season-ending lower-leg injury he suffered Sunday in the 49ers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. The 22-year-old used Twitter to deliver a post-procedure statement in which he erred on the side of optimism.

“Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers,” Lance’s tweet read. “Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!”

The 49ers are poised to fare well in Lance’s absence, as veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has proven to be capable of guiding San Francisco to a winning season and a deep playoff run. Garoppolo will have personal motivation to succeed, too, as he’s playing on the final season of his restructured contract.

Jimmy G will make his first start of the campaign Sunday night when the Niners visit the 1-1 Broncos.