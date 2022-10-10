Brad Marchand Trying To Stick To ‘Process’ In Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

BRIGHTON, Mass. — After having surgery on both of his hips this offseason, Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand isn’t trying to get ahead of himself when it comes to his return.

Marchand will miss at least the first month of Boston’s season after undergoing a successful double hip arthroscopy and labral repair in May. While Marchand feels good with where he’s currently at in his recovery, he understands he needs to exhibit some patience — as hard as that can be at times — as he continues his on-ice rehab.

“That’s the thing that will be frustrating at some point is I’ll feel good, feel like I’m ready, but there’s still a process that you got to follow to get back,” Marchand said Monday at media day from Warrior Ice Arena. “So, just trying to take it day-by-day and make sure there’s no setbacks, nothing that kind of holds me back from getting back when I want to.”

Marchand is limited in what he can do when he is skating at the moment. Due to the nature of his injury, Marchand hasn’t been practicing many stops, cutbacks or any other tight motions that might cause strain on his hips.

But Marchand said going through with the surgery should improve his range, and help him skate faster.

“I’m trying to slow everything down and make sure I build that into my skating,” Marchand said. “And trying not to do any tight comebacks or stops, anything that could grab at some point. It’s just not worth it right now. It’s more about making sure we follow the process and do what I’m told.”

Marchand confirmed he’s on track to return around Thanksgiving, but he knows that can always change as he tries to make a return that’s different from the past injuries he has come back from.