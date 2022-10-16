Bruins’ Brandon Carlo Makes Early Departure Vs. Coyotes

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo didn’t return after one period of play against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

After taking the ice for 6:40 in the opening frame, Carlo didn’t return to the bench when the Bruins and Coyotes faced off again after the first intermission. However, shortly after the contest continued, it was revealed Carlo had been sidelined for the remainder of the night due to an upper-body injury, according to the Bruins.

UPDATE: Brandon Carlo (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 16, 2022

Carlo, who recorded six hits during the season-opening victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, seemed to have suffered the injury after getting checked into the boards by Coyotes left wing Liam O’Brien late in the first period.

