Phillies Steal Last Year’s Red Sox Anthem To Celebrate NLDS Victory

Celebrate like the 2021 Boston Red Sox. That’s what the Philadelphia Phillies are doing.

After the Red Sox blasted “Dancing On My Own” by Callum Scott (the Tiesto remix) in the locker room last year following big postseason victories, the Phillies have taken claim of the celebration tactic Boston made popular during their run in the playoffs this October.

The Phillies made sure to have the song on to revel in their Game 4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, which advanced Philadelphia to its first National League Championship Series in 12 years and sent home the defending Major League Baseball champions.

As hard as it might be for Red Sox fans to watch, here’s the clip of the Phillies singing along to the song following their big-time victory:

There might be a reason behind why the Phillies are using that anthem for their postseason run after the Red Sox used it last year. Kyle Schwarber, who was part of Boston’s journey to the American League Championship Series and now is a prominent member of the Phillies lineup, might have liked it so much that he wanted to keep the tradition going with his new team.

Either way, this might not be the last time the Red Sox fan base hears the song with the way the Phillies are playing at the moment.