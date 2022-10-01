Bruins Dodge Bullet With Fabian Lysell, Taylor Hall Injuries

NESN Logo Sign In

In what could have been an early disaster for the Bruins, they appear to have dodged two major bullets.

In the second period of Boston’s 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, Fabian Lysell took a hit from Rasmus Ristolainen that immediately sent Lysell down the tunnel and he never returned to the game. The hit itself was clean and didn’t seem like it was overly hard, but it caught Lysell just right.

Taylor Hall also went missing during the game, but his injury was a bit more ominous whereas Lysell’s was obvious when the injury occurred. Hall also never returned, which understandably caused a bit of panic for Bruins fans, especially with the team already being down Brad Marchand to start the season.

But after the game, head coach Jim Montgomery put everyone at ease.

Montgomery told reporters that both Lysell and Hall suffered minor injuries and “might miss a day or two of practice.”

The head coach also noted that Lysell’s injury was not shoulder-related.

That’s certainly good news on both fronts. Hall will be a crucial part to the second line alongside David Krejci and David Pastrnak, while Lysell is Boston’s top prospect and while he likely will start the season in Providence, a setback certainly would hurt his development.