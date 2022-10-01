Bruins Notes: Boston Shows Life After ‘Very Sleepy’ First Period

NESN Logo Sign In

If you were watching the Bruins-Flyers game Saturday afternoon, you probably noticed how sluggish Boston looked in the first period and thought, “Here we go again.”

Fans saw too often last season how a slow start was damaging to the Bruins, but after the first intermission the team turned it on on all cylinders and ended up with a 4-0 win over Philadelphia at TD Garden.

Yes, it is just preseason, but the B’s can ill-afford to walk into 2022-23 with the same problems that plagued them last year. They were outshot by the Flyers 8-2 after 20 minutes but had a massive response that included two goals apiece from Marc McLaughlin and Johnny Beecher.

“First period, very sleepy,” head coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on the network’s postgame coverage. “Thank God it’s exhibition season otherwise my words wouldn’t have bee so polite in between periods. … We just continued to grow. The physicality you really love. And there were a lot of players … it was good for us.”

Nick Wolff was one of those players who showed that physicality when Zack MacEwen cross-checked Nick Foligno. Although Foligno was ready to drop the gloves himself, Wolff immediately stepped in and took down MacEwen.

Chris Wagner also showed plenty of signs of physical play by finishing the game with eight hits.

“He was incredibly physical (Saturday),” Montgomery said of Wagner on NESN. “What he’s doing, that’s what you love about him.”