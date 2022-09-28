Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action.

Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.

Each week, we’ll roll out a roster projection predicting what the Bruins’ lineup with look like come Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals. You can check out our first one here, and last week’s here. There are a few changes for this week.

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha?-Patrice Bergeron?-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall?-David Krejci?-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic?-Charlie Coyle?-Craig Smith

A.J. Greer?-Tomas Nosek?-Oskar Steen

— You’ll see that Nick Foligno is the odd man out in this situation. That could change over the final two weeks before the Bruins open their season but for now, this is what we’re rolling with.

— Greer has shown everything the fourth line needs: grit, physicality, energy and even added two goals –including the game-winner Tuesday– as a treat. He’s a six-year veteran who knows what’s at stake. He also isn’t afraid to throw his weight around and drop the gloves — something the Bruins were desperately missing last season.

DEFENSE

Hampus Lindholm?-Brandon Carlo

Mike Reilly?-Jakub Zboril

Derek Forbort?-Connor Clifton