Bruins GM Reveals Where Boston Is At On David Pastrnak Extension

BOSTON — David Pastrnak is in the final year of a deal he signed in 2017, and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney offered an update on where Boston is at on retaining the right wing.

Pastrnak continued his hot start Thursday as the 26-year-old scored a power play goal and provided two assists in the Bruins’ 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Pastrnak leads the NHL in points with 15, and he hopes to stay in Boston.

After the game — and after a trade — Sweeney spoke to the media and revealed where the team is at on a Pastrnak contract extension.

“(Pastrnak’s agent) J.P. (Barry) and I generally talk almost every day,” Sweeney said. “Just trying to find the common ground and hopefully we get to a point that we can announce, but we’re not there. … The communication has been good, just haven’t found the end point yet.”

A timeline has not been established for an extension, but both sides are optimistic about getting a deal done.

The Bruins are 7-1 after Thursday and stand atop the NHL with Brad Marchand returning to the team to further boost Jim Montgomery’s offense.

While the left wing won’t play in back-to-back games, Pastrnak and the Bruins will travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage, along with an hour of pregame, on NESN.