How Bruins’ Stanley Cup Odds Have Changed Following Fast Start
The Bruins are +1800 to win the Stanley Cup
Despite all the talk about injuries and an offseason coaching change, the Boston Bruins have gotten off to the fastest start in the NHL. And the sportsbooks are starting to take notice.
Boston has won seven of its first eight games, leading the National Hockey League in points (14), goals for (35) and point differential (plus-14). David Pastrnak leads all skaters with 15 points. Patrice Bergeron is looking like himself in year 19. Brad Marchand made his return from offseason hip(s) surgery a month early and notched three points.
Everything is going right for the Bruins so far, and that’s why they’ve made the biggest jump in terms of odds to win the Stanley Cup.
Boston started its season at +2500 odds at BetMGM, the 13th-best number at the book, before falling to +2800 at their lowest. On Thursday, the Bruins sit at +2000, a +800 jump, the highest of any team in the NHL this week.
Here’s a current look at the odds, courtesy of BetMGM:
Stanley Cup Odds
Colorado Avalanche: +425
Calgary Flames: +900
Toronto Maple Leafs: +900
Carolina Hurricanes: +1000
Florida Panthers: +1200
Edmonton Oilers: +1400
New York Rangers: +1400
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1400
Boston Bruins: +2000
Pittsburgh Penguins: +2000
Vegas Golden Knights: +2000
Of the top three teams in odds, Colorado (+450 to +425), Calgary (+1800 to+900) and Carolina (+1200 to +1000) have seen their odds improve from the start of the season, with Toronto’s slow start forcing its odds to drop (+850 to +900).
All four of those teams have commanded at least 5% of the total bets or handle on Stanley Cup-winning bets at BetMGM, while the Bruins have only accounted for 1.7% of the tickets and 1.8% of the handle. If there was ever a time to buy low on Boston, it’s now.
Those seem to be the best odds you’ll find, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bruins at +1200, while FanDuel gives them +1700 odds to hoist Lord Stanley in June.