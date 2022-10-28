How Bruins’ Stanley Cup Odds Have Changed Following Fast Start The Bruins are +1800 to win the Stanley Cup by Keagan Stiefel 1 hours ago

Despite all the talk about injuries and an offseason coaching change, the Boston Bruins have gotten off to the fastest start in the NHL. And the sportsbooks are starting to take notice.

Boston has won seven of its first eight games, leading the National Hockey League in points (14), goals for (35) and point differential (plus-14). David Pastrnak leads all skaters with 15 points. Patrice Bergeron is looking like himself in year 19. Brad Marchand made his return from offseason hip(s) surgery a month early and notched three points.

Everything is going right for the Bruins so far, and that’s why they’ve made the biggest jump in terms of odds to win the Stanley Cup.

Boston started its season at +2500 odds at BetMGM, the 13th-best number at the book, before falling to +2800 at their lowest. On Thursday, the Bruins sit at +2000, a +800 jump, the highest of any team in the NHL this week.

Here’s a current look at the odds, courtesy of BetMGM:

Stanley Cup Odds

Colorado Avalanche: +425

Calgary Flames: +900

Toronto Maple Leafs: +900

Carolina Hurricanes: +1000

Florida Panthers: +1200

Edmonton Oilers: +1400

New York Rangers: +1400

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1400

Boston Bruins: +2000

Pittsburgh Penguins: +2000

Vegas Golden Knights: +2000

Of the top three teams in odds, Colorado (+450 to +425), Calgary (+1800 to+900) and Carolina (+1200 to +1000) have seen their odds improve from the start of the season, with Toronto’s slow start forcing its odds to drop (+850 to +900).

All four of those teams have commanded at least 5% of the total bets or handle on Stanley Cup-winning bets at BetMGM, while the Bruins have only accounted for 1.7% of the tickets and 1.8% of the handle. If there was ever a time to buy low on Boston, it’s now.

Those seem to be the best odds you’ll find, as DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bruins at +1200, while FanDuel gives them +1700 odds to hoist Lord Stanley in June.