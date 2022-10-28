Bruins Wrap: Boston Defeat Red Wings In Brad Marchand’s Return

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, at TD Garden on Friday night in Brad Marchand’s season debut.

The Bruins improved to 7-1 on the season, and the Red Wings fell to 3-2-2 on the year.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Marchand didn’t look like he lost a beat in his first game of the 2022-23 season, and his return seemed to spark an even higher level in the Bruins offense. The left wing’s first goal was on the power play, which saw improvement with Marchand on the first line. It looked to be a tight game with Boston up 2-1 heading into the third period, but the Bruins simply turned their game up a notch, scoring three goals in the final period, including two power play goals from Marchand and David Pastrnak. The Black and Gold were 3-for-5 in power play opportunities against the Red Wings on Thursday.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand scored two goals and provided an assist on one to make his season debut an electric one at TD Garden.

Make that goal number two on the night for Marchand! #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Ts0sWkdKhZ — NESN (@NESN) October 28, 2022

— Pastrnak continued to add to his NHL lead in points with two assists and a goal against Detroit. The right wing has 15 points on the season after Thursday.