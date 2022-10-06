Bruins Wrap: Boston Offense Hits Top Gear In Win Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

Even though it was just a preseason contest, the Boston Bruins showcase their resiliency Wednesday night to earn a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Boston’s second exhibition win over the Rangers improved its preseason record to 3-2 while the Rangers fell to 2-2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While the Bruins offense turned in a terrific performance, it was the team’s response to adverse situations that really shone through.

Boston fell into a two-goal deficit after the first period, but behind the tremendous play of the Czech line, which produced three second-period goals, the Bruins took the lead heading into the final frame.

But Boston didn’t crumble despite its struggling defense allowing the equalizer 6:49 into the third period. The Bruins just came right back and answered in a big way with Mike Reilly netting the game-winner.

Take the Bruins offense and mix it will their ability to fight back, and that’s a good recipe they can lean on during the regular season.