Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season.
Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines.
Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and had a recovery timetable of six months, which would have him slot back into the lineup around Thanksgiving.
Marchand practiced Wednesday with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk in a regular practice sweater, signifying an important step in his recovery by being able to take contact and be a full participant.
When Marchand was asked whether playing Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings would be a possibility, he laughed it off saying that wasn’t a decision for him to make, but he’s working toward that possibility every day.
“Getting closer, for sure. Every time I get out there with the full team and do the full team practices, it’s different,” Marchand told reporters. “I can see my timing and stuff definitely is still off. But every day, getting closer.”
The forward added that in order to get his timing where it needs to be, he needs to play in games because Marchand only can replicate so much in practice. But despite the timing being off, Marchand added his range of motion is “awesome” and that he’s “really happy with how I feel.”
Jim Montgomery did confirm Marchand was ahead of schedule, but won’t play Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings or Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
“I’d like to see 63 (Thursday). That’d be a month, almost five weeks ahead of schedule,” Montgomery told reporters. “I don’t expect him to play (Thursday), no. He’s ahead of schedule. He’s going to play before Thanksgiving. As you can tell, he’s starting to look good out there, his timing’s starting to come. But from whatever the doctors have said it’s hard to push that beyond a certain limit of your recovery time.
That’s a broad timeline with Thanksgiving being about a month away. So could Marchand return within 10-14 days?
“If it’s his decision or my decision yes it is (a possibility),” Montgomery told reporters. “I’m begging doctors every day.”
Fortunately for Montgomery, Marchand and the Bruins, Boston sits atop the NHL standings after moving to 6-1-0 with a win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Even though Marchand admitted that it’s hard to watch because the Bruins are cruising right now, contributions from all lines, strong defense and solid goaltending have helped ease the loss of Marchand.
Not rushing back Marchand is key for the Bruins to have sustained success throughout the season. So it’s a good thing the B’s arent’ 1-6-0 because Marchand said he would have been back a month ago if that were the case.
Marchand without a doubt will add an offensive boost to the lineup which only will make the Bruins more dangerous with the top six including Marchand, Bergeron DeBrusk, David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
The Bruins look to continue their hot streak and remain undefeated at home when they welcome the Red Wings to town Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.