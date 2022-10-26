Latest Brad Marchand Update Certainly Will Excite Bruins Fans

Brad Marchand probably is itching to get back to the Bruins, especially with how they’ve started the season.

Boston is 6-1-0 and atop the NHL standings thanks to strong goaltending, defense and offensive contributions from each of the four lines.

Marchand underwent double hip surgery in the offseason and had a recovery timetable of six months, which would have him slot back into the lineup around Thanksgiving.

Marchand practiced Wednesday with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk in a regular practice sweater, signifying an important step in his recovery by being able to take contact and be a full participant.

When Marchand was asked whether playing Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings would be a possibility, he laughed it off saying that wasn’t a decision for him to make, but he’s working toward that possibility every day.

“Getting closer, for sure. Every time I get out there with the full team and do the full team practices, it’s different,” Marchand told reporters. “I can see my timing and stuff definitely is still off. But every day, getting closer.”

The forward added that in order to get his timing where it needs to be, he needs to play in games because Marchand only can replicate so much in practice. But despite the timing being off, Marchand added his range of motion is “awesome” and that he’s “really happy with how I feel.”