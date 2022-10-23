Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Magic Effort In Close Win

The Boston Celtics encountered their first major challenge of the young season, defeating the Orlando Magic 126-120 at Amway Center on Saturday.
The Celtics improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Magic fell to 0-3.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics had no business allowing the much less dominant Magic to be within reach of the game, resulting in a competitive battle against a winless Orlando team.
Boston’s defense showed its first signs of noteworthy struggle, highlighting the absences of veteran Al Horford and defensive anchor Robert Williams. Williams, who remains sidelined under recovery from his knee injury, notably missed against the Magic, with the Celtics front court struggling to both protect the glass and neutralize Orlando’s bigs.
The Magic out-rebounded the Celtics 48-37, while also totaling 22 second-chance points to Boston’s six.
A subtle early-season struggle, which appeared at moments in Boston’s wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, foul commitment, came into play yet again — assisting Orlando’s run at closing the Celtics’ lead gap throughout the contest.
Boston’s offense, led by Jayson Tatum, remained strong. The Celtics connected on 19 total 3-point attempts and 24 assists — with Marcus Smart finishing as the assist leader of the game, recording eight. Five Celtics players — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Grant Williams and Malcolm Brogdon — finished in double-digits while the bench delivered 39 points of contribution.
The largest lead the Celtics managed to put together within the game was nine points.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum led the way in scoring for the Celtics, finishing with 40 points, shooting 14-for-21 from the field with six rebounds.
— White came through huge, delivering a pivotal performance that featured a strong outside shooting night from the veteran guard. White, who hit five 3-point field goals, scored 27 points with four rebounds and four assists, finishing 10-for-17 from the field.
— Magic guard Terrence Ross kept Orlando within striking distance, serving as the biggest offensive threat to the Celtics. The 31-year-old veteran finished with 29 points, shooting 11-for-16 from the field while knocking down five 3-pointers and collecting three rebounds.
UP NEXT
Now three for three to start the season, the Celtics will have Sunday off before continuing their road trip against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff from the United Center on Monday is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.