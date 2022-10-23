Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Gritty Magic Effort In Close Win

The Boston Celtics encountered their first major challenge of the young season, defeating the Orlando Magic 126-120 at Amway Center on Saturday.

The Celtics improved to 3-0 on the season, while the Magic fell to 0-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics had no business allowing the much less dominant Magic to be within reach of the game, resulting in a competitive battle against a winless Orlando team.

Boston’s defense showed its first signs of noteworthy struggle, highlighting the absences of veteran Al Horford and defensive anchor Robert Williams. Williams, who remains sidelined under recovery from his knee injury, notably missed against the Magic, with the Celtics front court struggling to both protect the glass and neutralize Orlando’s bigs.

The Magic out-rebounded the Celtics 48-37, while also totaling 22 second-chance points to Boston’s six.

A subtle early-season struggle, which appeared at moments in Boston’s wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, foul commitment, came into play yet again — assisting Orlando’s run at closing the Celtics’ lead gap throughout the contest.