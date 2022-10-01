Doctor Involved In Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Decision Reportedly Fired

NESN Logo Sign In

The first domino has fallen in the aftermath of Thursday’s injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The NFL Players Association has reportedly fired the independent doctor who cleared Tagovailoa to return in last Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

“The NFL Players Association has exercised its prerogative to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant involved in the Tua Tagovailoa situation last Sunday, per source,” Florio tweeted on Saturday.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero added to the report, saying, “Both the (doctor) and the Dolphins team physician were interviewed Friday” and that the “Investigation is ongoing.”

Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion during the Bills game after he hit the back of his head on the ground before stumbling to get back to his feet. Despite exhibiting concussion-like symptoms, he was cleared to remain in the game and to play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa would again hit his head on the turf after being sacked in the second quarter. The 24-year-old would be carted off the field on a stretcher and eventually taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a concussion and neck injury.

Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and is in the protocol with no timetable for a return, according to the Dolphins.