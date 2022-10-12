Patriots-Lions Highlights: Watch This New Mic’d-Up Video

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots don’t win too many games these days, so fans must bask in the glow of victory as much as possible.

That includes watching locker room celebration clips, one of which New England shared Monday, as well as the ever-popular mic’d-up highlights. The Patriots on Tuesday shared the last installment in their “Sights & Sounds” video series, with the new clip offering great moments from last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Among other things, the video includes a shot of Matthew Judon erupting after his strip-sack of Jared Goff and footage of pregame speeches from Devin McCourty and David Andrews. There also is a classic call from radio broadcaster Scott Zolak.

Take a look:

The Patriots will look to keep the good times rolling this Sunday afternoon when they visit old friend Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are 2-3 through five games, with the Browns coming off a 30-28 loss to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

We still don’t know who will start at quarterback for New England. However, a new report indicates Mac Jones has a “decent chance” of playing this weekend — and nearly started over Baily Zappe in Week 5.