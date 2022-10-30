Four Biggest Questions Facing Patriots In Must-Win Jets Matchup

The New England Patriots will visit MetLife Stadium this Sunday afternoon for a pivotal AFC East encounter with the New York Jets.

Here are four burning questions facing the Patriots entering the Week 8 matchup:

1. How will Mac Jones perform?

It’s not hyperbole to say Jones is entering the most important stretch of his young NFL career. After missing three games with a high ankle sprain and making just a three-series cameo in last week’s disastrous loss to the Chicago Bears, he’s now off the injury report and cleared for a full workload, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Though a report Friday indicated he’s not 100% recovered, Jones will be expected to perform against a Jets defense that’s been one of the better units in the NFL this season.

Can he remedy the turnover issues that have plagued him in all four of his starts this season, leading to a league-worst 5.8% interception rate? If not, he won’t have his starting job for much longer. Belichick confirmed Thursday that Jones would start against New York but made no such commitment for future weeks, suggesting the team still needs to see more from its second-year signal-caller.

The differences in play-calling for Jones and rookie backup Bailey Zappe also were a hot topic this week, as Zappe saw much more under-center work and play-action usage in his two fill-in starts, with a lower emphasis on deep passing. Can Matt Patricia — who said this week that the changes were based on opponent, not QB — strike a balance between these two approaches to maximize Jones’ skill set?

2. Can the defense bounce back?

Cornerback Jonathan Jones said New England’s defensive players have a “hunger” to rebound after last week’s game. They certainly should.

The Patriots were flattened by a Bears team that entered Week 7 with the NFL’s second-worst scoring offense. Chicago rushed for 243 yards — including 82 by quarterback Justin Fields — went 11-for-18 on third down and piled up 33 points, scoring on five consecutive possessions and taking a knee at the Patriots’ 2-yard line in the final seconds. This woeful performance came after encouraging showings against Detroit and Cleveland, derailing all momentum the Patriots had built during their two-game win streak.