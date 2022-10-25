Mac Jones Takes High Road, Backs Patriots’ QB Plan After Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — If Mac Jones was miffed by his removal from Monday night’s New England Patriots loss, he didn’t show it postgame.

Jones, who played three series before giving way to rookie backup Bailey Zappe, said he was aware of and on board with head coach Bill Belichick’s unorthodox plan to play both quarterbacks against the Chicago Bears.

“I think Coach Belichick had a really good plan for us,” Jones said after the Patriots lost 33-14 at Gillette Stadium. “Obviously, that’s kind of internal stuff, but I understood the plan and what was going to happen. Obviously, wish we got off to a better start and I played a little bit better, but I’ll have a chance to practice and get back into my routine.

“Something that I want to work on is getting back in my routine. I’m a very routine person, and I’m excited for this week. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t really look back in the past. Obviously, the game wasn’t good by any of us, and starts with me.”

After missing the previous three games with a high ankle sprain, Jones struggled to move the ball in his primetime return to the lineup. The Patriots went three-and-out on his first two possessions, and his third and final ended with an interception, his sixth in four games this season. When New England’s offense took the field for its fourth drive, Zappe was behind center, drawing raucous cheers from the home crowd.

The fourth-round draft pick immediately led a pair of quick-strike touchdown drives, but he cooled off as the game progressed. Zappe lost a fumble on a botched handoff to Jakobi Meyers on his third possession, then went three-and-out, three-and-out, interception, interception on his next four. As the Patriots’ offense stalled, Justin Fields and the Bears battered New England’s defense, getting points on five consecutive possessions to pull away.

Jones finished 3-for-6 for 13 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, adding 24 rushing yards on three scrambles. Zappe was 14-of-22 for 185 yards and one touchdown with two picks and averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt after halftime (76 yards on 9-of-16 passing).