NFLPA Requests Concussion Protocol Changes Before Week 5

The NFL Player?s Association announced its approval on Friday, agreeing to a revision of the league’s current concussion protocol rules while requesting the approval take effect prior to the start of Week 5 matchups this weekend.

In wake of the Week 4 incident in which Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after suffering a neck and head injury during a tackle. Tagovailoa was hospitalized and released following the 27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading to an uproar of disapproval for the handling of the 24-year-old who struggled to stand on both feet during the second quarter of Week 3 — the matchup prior — when facing the Buffalo Bills.

“Our union has agreed to change the concussion protocols to protect players from returning to play in the case of any similar incident to what we saw on September 25,” the union statement — as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — read. “We would like these changes to go into effect before this weekend’s games to immediately protect the players and hope the NFL accepts the change before then as well.”

On Oct. 1, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement in response to the horrific on-field injury. Further aftermath ensued that same day when the league elected to fire the independent medical official who initially cleared Tagovailoa to take the field against the Bengals.

While the first Week 5 contest took place on Thursday between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, the first weekend matchup begins on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, when the New York Giants visit the Green Bay Packers.