This Telling Statistic Illustrates Patriots Recent Poor Draft History

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots have run the gamut when it comes to their past four draft classes.

The Patriots draft in 2019 can be classified as an abject disaster while 2020 really wasn’t much better. But things have turned around for New England as of late, as led by first-rounder Mac Jones, the Patriots are starting to get more out of the players they drafted.

But that still isn’t enough to shield the Patriots from their mighty struggles at the spring event. In a telling statistic from Over The Cap that signals just how poor New England’s recent drafts have been, the Patriots rank dead last in the NFL in the percentage of draft picks from 2019-2022 still on the active roster at 57.9%.

#Chiefs lead the NFL in % of 2019-2022 draft picks still on their active roster. #Patriots at the bottom of the list. pic.twitter.com/SyIo997EJK — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 7, 2022

The stat is more alarming than it is surprising. The horrendous job the Patriots did in 2019 and 2020 at drafting players led to them going on a free-agent spending spree prior to the 2021 campaign.

Only four players remain from the 2019 draft class, headlined by Damien Harris and Jake Bailey while backup offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste recently landed on the injured reserve and cornerback Joejuan Williams won’t play at all this season. But that group, except for Williams, is overshadowed by the epic failures from the Patriots in that draft, most notably first-round selection N’Keal Harry. The Patriots finally cut bait with Harry this offseason as well as Chase Winovich, a third-round choice.

Aside from Kyle Dugger, Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu, the Patriots have received next to nothing from their 2020 draftees. Anfernee Jennings is like Halley’s comet, rarely seeing the field while Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene could never make an impact at tight end. And don’t forget the Patriots wasted a fifth-round draft pick on kicker Justin Rohrwasser, who never played in a single NFL game.