Matthew Judon, Patriots Players React To Scary Tua Tagovailoa Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and brought to the local hospital in Cincinnati after his head whipped back and slammed into the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou.

The gruesome injury brought an immediate reaction from those on social media, including several Patriots players who were watching the game. They seemed to be in agreement that Tagovailoa shouldn’t have been playing in the first place after being evaluated for a concussion just days earlier in Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills. According to ESPN, Tagovailoa said he passed concussion protocol during halftime of that game.

“It was no reason that man should of been in the game. SMH,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon tweeted. “Protect yourself because some people only see you as a football player.”

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips shared a similar sentiment while hoping for the best for Tagovailoa.

“Damn I hate that happened to him. Prayers up,” Phillips tweeted. “Dude should not have been playing tonight.”