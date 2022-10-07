Gisele Bündchen Reportedly ‘Done’ With Tom Brady, Ready To ‘Move On’

NESN Logo Sign In

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, one report suggested Bündchen was waiting for a “big gesture of support” from her husband.

But with the latest report from PEOPLE on Friday, it appears that even now that from Brady would be too late and won’t save his 13-year marriage with the Brazilian supermodel.

“She is done with their marriage,” someone close to Bündchen told PEOPLE’s Julie Mazziotta. “She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

This comes after reports earlier this week that the two have already hired divorce lawyers. With the latest information, it doesn’t appear the power couple’s marriage is anywhere close to salvageable with Brady and Bündchen’s relationship being in turmoil for months.

“She is just trying to figure out her life,” the source told PEOPLE. “She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”

It doesn’t appear that Brady can pull off a Hail Mary with his marriage — he may not even want to — as the 45-year-old gets set to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday.