How Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Performed In Patriots’ Loss To Bears

FOXBORO, Mass. — Monday night was an ugly one for both New England Patriots passers.

Quarterback Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain but lasted just over one quarter in a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. Rookie Bailey Zappe — impressive in Jones’ stead the previous two weeks — played the rest of the game, and though his entrance provided a short-term spark, it proved temporary as the Patriots were routed as 8.5-point favorites on their home field.

Here’s a closer look at how each QB performed in the loss, which snapped a two-game win streak and dropped New England to 3-4 on the season:

MAC JONES

Jones started the game and played the first three series. On the first two, the offense failed to gain a first down, with Jones completing a screen pass to Rhamondre Stevenson that was snuffed out for a 1-yard loss and checking down to Damien Harris for a 2-yard gain. He also scrambled for 6 yards, but that wasn’t enough to move the chains on third-and-long.

Left tackle Trent Brown committed a trifecta of penalties across those two drives (two of which were offset by defensive fouls), and the Patriots faced third downs of 11 and 10 yards. After the Patriots called a handoff to Stevenson on the latter, the Gillette Stadium crowd grew restless, with boos raining down and chants of “Za-ppe, Za-ppe” gaining steam.

The Patriots’ third possession was more fruitful. After overshooting rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton (who might have been held by a Bears defender) on the opening play, Jones later extended the drive with a 10-yard scramble on third-and-5 and a 12-yard strike to Hunter Henry on second-and-6. Stevenson also picked up a first down on a third-and-short handoff after another Jones scramble.

But two plays later, the biggest problem from Jones’ first three starts pre-injury resurfaced. Flushed from the pocket and throwing off his back foot, he lofted a deep ball in the direction of tight end Jonnu Smith. Instead, he found rookie safety Jaquan Briskey, who rotated down to undercut the ill-advised pass.