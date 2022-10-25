Patriots Fans Love Bailey Zappe Singing Along To ‘Stacy’s Mom’

Bailey Zappe took over as quarterback in the second quarter of “Monday Night Football,” and the Patriots had it going on against the Chicago Bears.

Mac Jones struggled in his first game back from a high ankle sprain. The second-year QB threw for 3-of-6 for 13 yards, and one interception. Bill Belichick decided to make the switch to the rookie fourth-rounder, who led New England to two touchdown drives.

The scores were much to the delight of fans, and Zappe didn’t seem all that stressed out as the quarterback was seen singing along to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne, as played in Gillette Stadium.

Not Bailey Zappe casually singing along to ?Stacy?s Mom? after hopping off the bench to lead back-to-back touchdown drives. ? pic.twitter.com/LLOhXONc44 — Jeff Lemieux (@jeff_lemieux) October 25, 2022



It’s admittedly a catchy song, but it is a surprise to see the 23-year-old actually know the song since he would have only been four years old when it came out. The clip instantly went viral, and if Patriots fans and other NFL fans already didn’t like Zappe, the QB quickly endeared them.

Fountains of Wayne themselves even got in on the action.

Oh goddammit https://t.co/RvHpCtsxOp — Fountains of Wayne (@fountainsofwayn) October 25, 2022

The first half wasn’t completely without trouble, as Zappe was charged with a fumble on a handoff with 1:32 left in the second quarter. The Bears went up 20-14 to end the first half.