What Brenden Schooler Said About Viral Moment With Bill Belichick

CLEVELAND — Brenden Schooler got a bit out over his skis Sunday afternoon, and the internet made him pay for it.

After recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland, Schooler attempted to hand the ball to New England head coach Bill Belichick. But Belichick refused while looking utterly disinterested in the rookie special teamer’s gesture.

The hilarious moment quickly went viral.

Schooler was asked about the exchange after the game.

“I was just trying to … it was obviously a big game for him coming back to Cleveland,” a laughing Schooler told NESN.com in the Patriots locker room. “So, just a nice gesture: ‘Here’s the game ball.’ But I think I was a little too excited and should’ve waited until after.”

Was Schooler also trying to honor Belichick on a day in which he tied George Halas for second place on the NFL’s all-time head coaching wins list?