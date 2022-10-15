Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker

Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots.

Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.

Jones was one of the best linebackers in the NFL during his time with the Falcons but is coming off his worst season as a pro.

While the #Browns are set to activate cornerback Greedy Williams to make his season debut, newly acquired LB Deion Jones most likely won't play vs. #Patriots, I'm told. Jones, who's on IR, probably needs another week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 15, 2022

Cleveland also will be without star edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward in Sunday’s game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots, meanwhile, ruled out edge rusher Josh Uche but currently have nine players listed as questionable — including quarterback Mac Jones.

New England and Cleveland will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.