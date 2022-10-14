Browns Rule Out Two Star Defenders For Patriots Matchup

The Browns’ struggling defense will be shorthanded when Cleveland welcomes the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.

On Friday, the Browns ruled out edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward for their Week 6 matchup with New England.

Clowney is dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries. Ward is recovering from a concussion. Neither player has practiced this week, and both are significant losses for Cleveland.

Clowney, the former Houston Texans standout, is Pro Football Focus’s eighth-highest-graded edge defender, teaming up with top-ranked Myles Garrett to form a dangerous pass-rush tandem. This will be the third game Clowney has missed this season. Garrett also is banged up, missing Thursday’s practice with shoulder, biceps and hand injuries suffered during a recent car accident.

Ward was a Pro Bowler last season but has struggled thus far in 2022, posting a 39.8 PFF grade that ranks 98th among qualified NFL cornerbacks. He has one interception, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in five games.

Cleveland ranks 25th in the NFL in scoring defense and yards allowed per play, and its run defense has been especially suspect, ranking last in both Football Outsiders’ DVOA and expected points added per rush. The Patriots boast a potent ground game led by second-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson, who set career highs with 161 yards on 25 carries in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.

It remains unclear who will start at quarterback for the Patriots this weekend as Mac Jones works his way back from a high ankle sprain. If Jones misses his third straight game, rookie Bailey Zappe would get the nod.