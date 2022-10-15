Jeremy Swayman ‘Can’t Wait’ To Start For Bruins In Home Opener

Jeremy Swayman will make his 2022-23 debut when he starts between the pipes for the Bruins on Saturday.

Boston head coach Jim Montgomery named Swayman the goalie for the home opener after Linus Ullmark started the Bruins’ season-opening win against the Washington Capitals and made 33 saves.

This will be the second consecutive season Swayman will be the starting goalie for the home opener.

After Friday’s practice, the 23-year-old expressed his excitement to get back on the ice with the Bruins.

“It’s the best thing ever. I can’t wait. It’s been too long,” Swayman told reporters at TD Garden. “I couldn’t be more excited to open up here. “I’m super excited, first and foremost, to be back in this city. It’s the best place to play ever. The experience I gained last year with travel, obviously working a full NHL season, knowing a little bit more of the ropes. I’m gonna build off that and definitely make some strides forward this year.”

Swayman impressed in his rookie season with the B’s, making 39 starts and posting a .914 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average. It’s unclear just how Montgomery will split time between the two goalies and if there will be a clear No. 1 starter, but it’s a good problem for the Bruins to have.

Puck drop from TD Garden for Bruins-Capitals is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night. You can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.