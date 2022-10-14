Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones Has Chance To Play Vs. Browns

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones officially is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that kept him out of the last two games. Head coach Bill Belichick would not indicate Friday whether he expects Jones or rookie Bailey Zappe to start against Cleveland, but he did say Jones was “making good improvement.”

Eight other Patriots players also are listed as questionable, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), who was added to the injury report Friday. That list also includes running back Damien Harris and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who left last week’s win over the Detroit Lions with hamstring injuries, and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who’s missed the last two games with a shoulder issue.

A report this week from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero indicated Harris is expected to miss multiple games, and the Patriots promoted rookie Kevin Harris from the practice squad Thursday for additional backfield depth.

The Patriots ruled out linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring) after he did not participate in Friday’s practice. Center David Andrews, cornerback Jalen Mills and defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell were removed from the injury report and cleared to play.

Mitchell could see a larger role in Uche’s absence. The undrafted rookie only has played on special teams so far this season but showed pass-rushing potential during the preseason.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report: