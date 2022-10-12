Phillies Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Phillies can put the reigning World Series champions on the brink of elimination Wednesday night.

After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the National League wild-card round, Philadelphia secured a third consecutive road playoff win Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta. Bryce Harper and company fended off a late Braves rally to take an early lead in the teams’ best-of-five series.

Zack Wheeler, who pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Cardinals last Friday, will toe the rubber for the Phillies in Game 2 at Truist Park. The second-seeded Braves will counter with fellow right-hander Kyle Wright, whose 21 regular-season wins led all of baseball.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Phillies-Braves game:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX