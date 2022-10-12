Phillies Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLDS Game 2 Online, On TV

Philadelphia owns a 1-0 series lead

2 hours ago

The Phillies can put the reigning World Series champions on the brink of elimination Wednesday night.

After sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in the National League wild-card round, Philadelphia secured a third consecutive road playoff win Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta. Bryce Harper and company fended off a late Braves rally to take an early lead in the teams’ best-of-five series.

Zack Wheeler, who pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings against the Cardinals last Friday, will toe the rubber for the Phillies in Game 2 at Truist Park. The second-seeded Braves will counter with fellow right-hander Kyle Wright, whose 21 regular-season wins led all of baseball.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Phillies-Braves game:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
