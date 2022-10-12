Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their playoff-opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it.

Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees helmet from the broadcast set, and without showing Ortiz placed it upon his head.

“I’m proud of this, man,” Ortiz started, likely thinking it was a Boston helmet, prior to flipping it around so he could see the logo on the front.

Ortiz then exclaimed: “What are you doing?! What are you doing?! Jesus. … Man, I can’t believe this!”

Check it out:

Oh no, @AROD switched up the helmets we have on set and tricked @davidortiz ? pic.twitter.com/tenKCaDJ3w — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2022

While Ortiz and others on the FOX broadcast laughed it off, Red Sox fans might not feel inclined to do the same. And those around Boston probably are hoping Ortiz’s Yankee snapshot won’t live on for long.