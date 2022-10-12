Bruins Release Hype Video Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Capitals

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s almost time for Bruins hockey.

Boston opens its 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals. Fans already are excited with the return of David Krejci after spending last year in Czech Republic, Patrice Bergeron returning for another season and a new head coach behind the bench in Jim Montgomery.

Even though the Bruins are dealing with some injuries to core players, there still is plenty of optimism surrounding this team and much to get excited about.

To help add even more excitement to the day, the Bruins dropped a hype video Wednesday morning.

Puck drop from Capital One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on TNT, but NESN will provide an hour of pregame and postgame coverage.