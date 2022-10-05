Viva Seltzer Announced As Official Hard Seltzer Of NESN’s Hockey And Baseball Coverage

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON (October 5, 2022) — NESN today announced a one-year deal with Viva Beverages, makers of Viva Tequila Seltzer, as the Official Hard Seltzer of NESN?s hockey and baseball coverage. The sponsorship will run from the beginning of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins season through the end of the 2023 baseball season. This is the first designation of its kind for the network. The Boston-born company will also be the Official Hard Seltzer for NESN?s “Ultimate Betting Show”, 2023 Frozen Fenway coverage and 2023 Beanpot coverage.

The official designation includes premium placements during live game coverage and other NESN original shows. Viva Tequila Seltzer branding will be integrated into live professional game telecasts with graphics, commercial placement and integrations. They will have product placement within the “Ultimate Betting Show”, and will have integrated content placement throughout NESN?s programming. NESN?s social media channels will also feature Viva throughout the year in tandem with marquee events on the network.

“We are Boston sports fans, so seeing Viva Tequila Seltzer on the screen every week is invigorating to continue the journey we have been on,” commented Stephen Thurston, co-founder of Viva. “Being in every bar and home in New England with NESN is exactly what we were seeking to be able to introduce our brand to the market in a big way.”

“We are so thrilled to introduce Viva Tequila Seltzer to our fanbase starting this Bruins season,” said Cosmina Schulman, SVP of Partnerships at NESN. “This designation is truly the first of its kind on our air, and we believe Viva Tequila Seltzer is the perfect brand for this integrated partnership. Their commitment to bringing people together for important life moments and exciting events is integral to what we do every game night on NESN.”

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins season begins on Wednesday, October 12 against the Washington Capitals on TNT. NESN will have one hour of pregame coverage with “Bruins Faceoff Live” beginning at 6 p.m. and one hour of postgame coverage after the game concludes. NESN’s game coverage will begin on Saturday, October 15 with the home opener against the Arizona Coyotes. Fans in New England can watch the game on NESN or on the NESN 360 app with a direct subscription, or by logging in with a participating TV provider.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

About Viva Beverages Inc.

Viva Beverages Inc. is a national beverage company founded during the pandemic in 2020. Viva Tequila Seltzer launched in late 2021 with four deliciously inviting flavors: Grapefruit, Watermelon, Elderberry, and Huckleberry. Crafted with premium tequila and infused with natural flavors, each tequila seltzer is ready to drink with only 88 calories, 0g sugar, 0g carbs, gluten free with a 4.5% ABV. For more information, please visit www.vivatequilaseltzer.com. Follow Viva on social – @vivaseltzer (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok).