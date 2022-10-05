Watch Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Crush Three-Run Homer Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox broke open the score early in their season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, courtesy of designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

On the final day of the season, in front of the Fenway Park crowd, and on a full count, Martinez got a hold of one.

With two outs and runners on the corners against Rays starter Josh Fleming, Martinez took the right-hander’s 90-mph slider to deep right field and into the Red Sox bullpen for his 15th home run of the season.

Martinez, closing out his fifth season with the Red Sox amid his 12-year career, entered Wednesday’s contest batting .272/.340/.436 with 14 homers, 43 doubles and 58 RBIs in 138 games played.

The Red Sox currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Rays in the second inning with starting pitcher Nick Pivetta kicking off his final outing of the year with 1 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

You can watch the game live on NESN.