Will Chris Wagner Make Bruins Roster Out Of Training Camp?

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Wagner probably came into Bruins training camp with a chip on his shoulder after playing the majority of last year in Providence.

And he’s giving Jim Montgomery every reason to remain in Boston after camp.

Wagner was a cap causality in 2021-22. The forward played in the Bruins’ final regular season game before seeing some action in the Stanley Cup playoffs. He won’t be in the lineup for the B’s preseason finale Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils, but it appears he’s done the hard part, though, and that’s impress Montgomery enough to earn a spot on the Opening Night roster.

“Yeah,” Montgomery told reporters when asked if Wagner likely will be on the roster. “He provides a level of physicality. Everything’s to be determined though when we finalize things the next couple days.”

Wagner certainly will bring energy and grit to the bottom six as he’s done in the past, and something the third and fourth lines were missing last season.

The Bruins wrap up their preseason Saturday night against the Devils. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET and you can catch the game, including a half hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.